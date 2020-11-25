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Urgent:Calling all Patriots with Military Training & Special Forces Training Experience For Immediate Arrests For Treason .Nov 24, 2020
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566 views • November 25, 2020
Public Service Announcement
Extremely Urgent:Calling all Patriots with Military Training & Special Forces Training Experience For Immediate Arrests .
November 24th, 2020- The deep state has actively begun its final attempt to remove President Trump. In the crosshairs of this “civil war” are the American people. In this last ditch effort of pure spite, please stand by as United Network disseminates critical information on how the people can stop the final assault in its tracks
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QCURJfi4tJ8
https://www.unitednetwork.solutions/content/detail/5fbd7df404228500110f54e9/United-Network-Breaking-Report-11242020
Extremely Urgent:Calling all Patriots with Military Training & Special Forces Training Experience For Immediate Arrests .
November 24th, 2020- The deep state has actively begun its final attempt to remove President Trump. In the crosshairs of this “civil war” are the American people. In this last ditch effort of pure spite, please stand by as United Network disseminates critical information on how the people can stop the final assault in its tracks
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QCURJfi4tJ8
https://www.unitednetwork.solutions/content/detail/5fbd7df404228500110f54e9/United-Network-Breaking-Report-11242020
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