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Get Wisdom Radio Show - Paradise Lost The Story of Earth Seven
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21 views • December 26, 2021
VoiceAmerica Show #7
Description: Paradise Lost—The Story of Earth
Why is the earth so troubled? Why, despite our our religious faith, as well as our advanced technology, do people still act like animals? Why are people so disconnected from the divine within? Are we being held back deliberately? Through the blessing of being able to communicate with the Almighty directly, Get Wisdom is here with a divine update for today’s world. Creator has given us a clear explanation of the history of our creation, and that of several races of extraterrestrials who influence us for the worse, and are here among us. Join us as we share these life-changing revelations!
Facebook url: https://www.facebook.com/GetDashWisdomDotCom/
https://www.facebook.com/groups/830669287027061/
Description: Paradise Lost—The Story of Earth
Why is the earth so troubled? Why, despite our our religious faith, as well as our advanced technology, do people still act like animals? Why are people so disconnected from the divine within? Are we being held back deliberately? Through the blessing of being able to communicate with the Almighty directly, Get Wisdom is here with a divine update for today’s world. Creator has given us a clear explanation of the history of our creation, and that of several races of extraterrestrials who influence us for the worse, and are here among us. Join us as we share these life-changing revelations!
Facebook url: https://www.facebook.com/GetDashWisdomDotCom/
https://www.facebook.com/groups/830669287027061/
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