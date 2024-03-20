Welcome to my first video on Brighteon (and THANK YOU to Mike Adams for building this platform!). I'm still here, back to podcasting after a looong break, back to the USA. In episode 62, we introduce a new project, "Election Misdirection", the board game! The game we have created is a fun, educational and challenging board game simulating the 2020 U.S. election wherein every possible fraudulent means was used to divert the votes of the republic and install the very president who would seek its destruction. If you'd like to support our effort to educate (and entertain) the public about US elections, visit our Give Send Go page https://www.givesendgo.com/election-misdirection

