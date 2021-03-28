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3-digit algorithm Part 2: RStudio Demo COVID-19 Web Search n' Scrape [1-999] + "new cases"
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62 views • March 28, 2021
In this video we explore this phenomena a bit deeper by parsing the search term "new cases" with all numbers 1-999. This will allow us to see if there is indeed a news article for every 3-digit number of new cases.
RESULTS: A quick glance through the results reveals that this pattern of {any number 1-3 digits long followed by the words “new cases”} does not only occur for the first fifty numbers, but rather is consistent throughout all numbers 1-999. Are these results the case of false reporting?
There are over 6,400 results. The data is publicly available here: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1cmM1u1FB2GJeyDABZRvIhwOyxyu_Qh2O/view?usp=sharing
I encourage other researchers to utilise the data for their own analyses
The question of false reporting will be empirically tested in the following video. Stay tuned!
This paper can be viewed and downloaded in formal academic format here:
https://drive.google.com/file/d/10v1Q2gUmVW_oENHevo2sIEiGKoffST5i/view?usp=sharing
All code is included for replication or falsification by other researchers.
RESULTS: A quick glance through the results reveals that this pattern of {any number 1-3 digits long followed by the words “new cases”} does not only occur for the first fifty numbers, but rather is consistent throughout all numbers 1-999. Are these results the case of false reporting?
There are over 6,400 results. The data is publicly available here: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1cmM1u1FB2GJeyDABZRvIhwOyxyu_Qh2O/view?usp=sharing
I encourage other researchers to utilise the data for their own analyses
The question of false reporting will be empirically tested in the following video. Stay tuned!
This paper can be viewed and downloaded in formal academic format here:
https://drive.google.com/file/d/10v1Q2gUmVW_oENHevo2sIEiGKoffST5i/view?usp=sharing
All code is included for replication or falsification by other researchers.
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