▪️Russian troops launched another missile attack on Starokostyantyniv airfield in Khmelnytskyi region. The object has repeatedly been the target of raids and is strategically important for the enemy.



▪️Another target was the terminal of a non-functioning airport in Zaporizhzhia. The facility has received significant damage and cannot be used nowadays.



▪️For the first time since the beginning of May, Russian troops launched a combined missile attack on energy facilities and critical infrastructure of the enemy. Burshtynsʹka TPP was damaged, at least three hits were recorded at Dnipro HPP-1, where hits fell on hydrogenerators that survived after previous raids.



▪️Ukrainian troops, in turn, struck the territory of the LPR again. Ukrainian terrorists launched a missile attack with cluster shells on an airfield near the aviation museum, and then tried to attack the facility with drones.



▪️The enemy also attempted to attack facilities in Oryol region. Several drones damaged a gas station in Livny, falling a hundred meters from an oil depot, one person was killed.



▪️At the same time, the enemy continues to conduct combined raids on Crimea. In Kerch, two ferry crossings were damaged as a result of a missile attack. At the same time, AFU attacked the harbor at the Black Sea with six unmanned boats, and sank one border patrol boat, the second was damaged.



▪️Moreover, the enemy again launched a combined attack on the facilities of the fuel and energy complex of Russia. In Krasnodar region, as a result of hits from several modified Neptune anti-ship missiles, the loading area of Kavkaz port was hit.



