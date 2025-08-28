Long live Irinthia (Irinthian national anthem from the novel "The Queen's Game")

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Гимн Айринтии из романа "Игра королевы" http://yun.complife.info/queensgame1-...
Long live Irinthia!
Long live Irinthia,
Land of the proud and the dignified,
Freshed by the streaming breeze, washed by the gleaming seas,
Warmed by the tender beams of golden sunlight!
Brave and illustrious, just and industrious,
Faithful and generous, ancient and new,
With meadows flowering, with castles towering,
Long live, our Motherland, we're singing to you!
Long live your warriors, stalwart and glorious,
Long live your artisans, skillful and keen!
Flourish in clarity, peace and prosperity!
Long live Irinthia and God save the King/Queen!