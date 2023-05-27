Create New Account
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published 15 hours ago
https://gettr.com/post/p2i2d2y6254

Ava on Matta of Fact

Ray Dalio(the co-CEO of Bridgewater) has been in bed with the CCP for decades. He previously personally managed billions and billions of dollars for the sovereign fund of the Chinese Communist Party.

Ray Dalio（桥水公司的联合首席执行官），他与中共的关系已经持续了几十年。他曾亲自为中共管理其数十亿美金主权基金。

#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang

#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平

@theeman0924 @ryanmatta

@nfscspeaks @s7gril

@mosenglish @moschinese



