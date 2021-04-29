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PLANNEDILLUSION NEWS WEEKLY EP15 - THE BEAST SYSTEM ATTACK ON CHRISTIANITY - FIONA M. FLANAGAN
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51 views • April 29, 2021
PLannedilLusion - News Weekly #15
THE BEAST SYSTEM ATTACK ON CHRISTIANITY
Fiona Marie Flanagan
IN THIS EPISODE
In this episode we have the pleasure of spiritual insights from Fiona Marie Flanagan. an Irish academic and current affairs commentator. This is an interview not to be missed if you want to unpack the spiritual implications of adhering to mask mandates and giving up your rights to the sinister medical interventions about to be deployed worldwide. We also delve into the ethical issue of advising the general public to get the jab knowing full well it leads to death, in addition to the church defying draconian health demands despite the threat of jail.
THE BEAST SYSTEM ATTACK ON CHRISTIANITY
Fiona Marie Flanagan
IN THIS EPISODE
In this episode we have the pleasure of spiritual insights from Fiona Marie Flanagan. an Irish academic and current affairs commentator. This is an interview not to be missed if you want to unpack the spiritual implications of adhering to mask mandates and giving up your rights to the sinister medical interventions about to be deployed worldwide. We also delve into the ethical issue of advising the general public to get the jab knowing full well it leads to death, in addition to the church defying draconian health demands despite the threat of jail.
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