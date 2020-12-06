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CCP underground factories falsified blank American election ballots.
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69 views • December 06, 2020
The U.S. election continues to have twists and turns, Putin has yet to admit that Biden has won the election, and China has forged a large number of American votes.
https://robinwestenra.blogspot.com/2020/12/taiwanese-media-on-chinese-forgery-of.html
CCP underground factories falsified blank American election ballots.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bVDi-Tt7Z68&;feature=emb_title
https://robinwestenra.blogspot.com/2020/12/taiwanese-media-on-chinese-forgery-of.html
CCP underground factories falsified blank American election ballots.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bVDi-Tt7Z68&;feature=emb_title
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