There Have Been an Average of 1,564 Extra Deaths per Week Throughout October in the UK

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https://gnews.org/articles/507971
Summary：11/03/2022 In the UK, there have been an average of 1,564 extra deaths per week throughout October, compared with a weekly average of just 315 in 2020 and 1,322 in 2021.The main causes of death by far are heart related diseases, such as ischemic heart disease and heart failure.