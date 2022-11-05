There Have Been an Average of 1,564 Extra Deaths per Week Throughout October in the UK

https://gnews.org/articles/507971
Summary：11/03/2022 In the UK, there have been an average of 1,564 extra deaths per week throughout October, compared with a weekly average of just 315 in 2020 and 1,322 in 2021.The main causes of death by far are heart related diseases, such as ischemic heart disease and heart failure.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.