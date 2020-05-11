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NYPD ARRESTING AMERICANS IN 2020
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18 views • May 11, 2020
America is turning into a 3rd world fascist, communist country. Are you awake yet?
This is not going to end well. Americans are not going to put up with this. Freedom is in our DNA. They’re coming for the wrong people. https://t.co/ikJ51QgDGC
This is not going to end well. Americans are not going to put up with this. Freedom is in our DNA. They’re coming for the wrong people. https://t.co/ikJ51QgDGC
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