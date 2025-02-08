Gaslighting (in FR)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
French oncologists are mystified (= pretend to be). There is an alarming increase of cancer cases hitting younger people. What in the world could be the reason? They mention pollution, endocrine disruptors and microplastics as hypotheses ... but not their covid jab, which is full of carcinogenic SV 40 gene and of RNAm altering people's DNA. Honest practitioners like Dr Ute Krüger have been warning against vaccine induced turbo cancers for three years. As the French say "il n'y a pas plus sourd que qui ne veut point entendre" (noone is deafer than someone, which does not want to hear). Since Biden and his pack have been kicked out of the White House, the situation in Europe looks duller than ever!