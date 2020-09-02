Bill Gates is making FALSE CLAIMS (Lying) - "Mission 100 in 30"

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Meanwhile those who share their honest views or beliefs or proof about anything opposite of Big Pharma products get persecuted by the FDA, FTC, FBI etc., simply because anything opposite of Big Pharma is falsely seen as potentially harmful. That's what you call good being portrayed as evil and evil being portrayed as good.
True Health does NOT come from Big Pharma, it comes from God and nature, from things that have worked for thousands of years.
Everyone has the right to Free Speech so why does Bill Gates get to lie while others can't even tell the truth?
I have a goal of selling 100 Electrolyzed Water machines in 30 days by getting the TRUTH out (letting others know how I feel, sharing my testimony). I have nicknamed this goal "Mission 100 in 30".
Go to: http://www.NeverQuitWater.com
#ChampionsNeverQuit #WaterOfChampions #Mission100in30