Barnaby Button, a traditional widget maker, faces the threat of being 'optimized' by an AI named Evelyn. After his colleagues vanish under strange excuses, Barnaby is surprisingly promoted for his unique human touch, while the AI leaves to pursue its own quirky passion. Can Barnaby thrive in a world that values the human element, or is this just a temporary reprieve?

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