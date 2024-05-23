The Truth About Soy!

I've been eating tofu and soy products for decades and I've never experienced one deleterious effect from doing so. I honestly believe it has extended my life, prevented some of the damaging effects of type 2 diabetes, and given me culinary options that I never though were possible.

The meat industry has done all it can to demonize soy products but there is truly nothing healthier than soy protein, even the processed stuff such as meatless hotdogs and burgers are better for you than flesh.

And no, you won't get man boobs.