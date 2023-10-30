Create New Account
Ori Givati served as a Tank Commander in the IDF - B.A. Int'l Relations & Poll Science - The Impact of the Israeli Military's Activities on Palestinian Civilians.
Published Yesterday

Ori Givati served as a tank commander in the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) from 2010 to 2013. In 2017, he joined Breaking the Silence, an Israeli NGO, and began collecting testimonies from over 100 former soldiers about their experiences in the occupied Palestinian territories. He holds a B.A. in International Relations and Political Science. Currently, Ori is the Advocacy Director of Breaking the Silence, responsible for the organization's international relations, media presence, and advocacy efforts in the Israeli Knesset and around the world. Breaking the Silence is known for sharing these testimonies to raise awareness about the impact of the Israeli military's activities on Palestinian civilians.

israelpalestinegazalebanonwest bank

