Morning Manna - Oct 30, 2025 - Proverbs 15:26-29 - Pure Thoughts, Honest Hearts, and Heard Prayers

Proverbs 15:26–29 unveils the moral anatomy of a righteous life. The Lord detests evil thoughts but delights in words born from a pure heart. Greed brings trouble to one’s house, while integrity and contentment sustain true life. The righteous weigh their words carefully, but the wicked pour out corruption without thought. Above all, the Lord distances Himself from the wicked yet draws near to hear the prayers of the upright. In this Morning Manna study, Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart reveal how purity in mind, honesty in motive, and sincerity in speech invite God’s presence and favor.

Teachers: Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart





