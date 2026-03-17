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🤡 'We were SHOCKED' — Trump exposes his own stupidity
💬 “They weren't supposed to go after all these other countries in the Middle East," Demented Donald whined, clearly expecting Iran to bow before God-Emperor Trump (https://t.me/geopolitics_prime/62615).
💬 "Nobody expected that," he admitted, exposing the extreme arrogance and incompetence of his administration.
Source @Geopolitics Prime | Iran War Updates
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