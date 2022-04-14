Poison Tap Water 04/14/2022

Today's video is full of important information. Pastor Stan shares how our water could already be poisoned, and if the Suitcase Nuke is going to go off in New York on Monday. Is it fake news or do we heed this warning? Then we take a look at the scientist, Dr. Winston Wu, who's life is in danger and might be killed in May this year. Finally we take a look at Quantum Computers and how it will effect our lives in the near future.0:00 Poison Tap Water01:54 Poison Water - Prophet Leslie Johnson03:27 Berkey Water Filtration System08:45 Will a Suitcase Nuke hit New York?13:31 Information about the Scientist, Dr. Wu.23:06 Quantum Computers26:12 The Last 7 Months on Earth30:32 Evidence of God33:44 “I could Edit Bitcoin Wallets”37:00 China is buying Russian EnergyVisit us online at:To sign up for the "Train the Prophets" April 21-24,2022 please visit:Thank you for supporting our Ministry:For Tithes and Offerings please visit:Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:Watch over 300 DVD's by visiting:Cornerstone Asset Metals proudly sponsors The Prophecy ClubTo buy Gold or Silver direct, please visit:Promo Code: Mention Prophecy ClubOrder "Revealing God's Truth" DVD & Book here:Order Prophet Leslie's latest Book ""She"Kinah Not Right" here:Become a Ministry Member here:Learn more about Smile.Amazon here:Email Pastor Stan:Stan's new Book: "God's Warning to America" is now available:Order Stan's new Book "Miss the Mark!"Now Shipping:Order Stan's Book "The Secret Door to Understand Bible Prophecy" Now Shipping:Order Leslie Johnson's New Book "What it takes to be a Prophet" here:EMP Shields:Promo Code: ProphecyMake sure you prepare by getting Emergency Survival Foods at:Promo Code: StanBerkey Water Filters Call: (785) 266-1112