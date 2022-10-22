Stew Peters Show Full : Cancer Rates EXPLODE In Jabbed,



The supply chain is not as it was several years ago. We are in the midst of a global food pandemic. Prepare you and your family for the incoming storm! Clayton Llewelyn joins with more.

Karen Kingston joins to discuss how MRNA is a LIE. It is not what researchers want us to believe. Our bodies are physically unable to accept MRNA into our bodies!

Scott Schara joins to detail the deadly cocktail of Fentanyl and Morphine, all in the name of "curing COVID." Biden says the pandemic is over, as the hospitals continue to "treat" patients with dangerous drugs.

Dr. Jane Ruby joins to expose how the CDC is shoveling the increased numbers of vaccine-induced cancers into a category for COVID-19 damages and deaths!