How NOT to become a Human Antenna

In this video Dana Ashlie discusses some less known tactics to make frequency capturing antennas of all of us. Introducing metal into the environment and our bodies has been happening gradually over many decades and via many processes. Doing so is a fundamental goal post of the technocracy and has purpose for the beast system. So here we will learn how to avoid those traps and will share with you bio-hacks that can help you reverse this agenda within your body for better physical & emotional health for you and your family.

Anyone who feels moved to support my work, HALLELUJAH!

If you feel led to support this work:

paypal.me/DanaAshlie

or I’d love to hear from you via mail – old school:

Snail Mail

Dana Ashlie

PO Box 3324

Blue Jay, CA 92317

Email me: [email protected]

My cherished Patrons keep this work alive: https://www.patreon.com/user?u=4254996&utm_medium=unknown&utm_source=join_link&utm_campaign=creatorshare_creator&utm_content=copyLink

Find our un-censored content on Telegram:

t.me/DanaAshlieOfficial

Tip #1:

Begin to reduce wireless exposure & hardwire your devices @ home. Make sure you are subscribed will make that video soon!

But first you need to measure and find what wireless exposure you are dealing with, this is impossible without a meter. I originally went with a meter that was more expensive than I liked (safe and sound 2 for $400) but it had the wide range of frequencies and accuracy I wanted so I did it. But there is now a meter that is also same quality/range for about $169:

https://safelivingtechnologies.com/products/safe-and-sound-classic-iii.html?aff=237

or just use "DANA" discount code for savings to you!

Tip #2:

Watch my previous YT Video called "A solution they do not want you to know" it has pictures of sky streaks on the right corner and says "Protecting yourself" on the thumbnail. Go to video list on my channel page to see it.

Tip #3:

Understand all "Safe and Effectives" contain some version of metal that is designed to cause INFLAMMATION. Read between the lines here, can't say more than that. Thanks Google.

Tip #4:

Avoid all additional metals. For example: avoid PF@S and aluminum found in deodorant (https://amzn.to/3Wg72mf , I use this, there are many others), alum cookware, foil, antacids (tums etc) avoid mercury found in silver amalgam fillings(very important!) also avoid FLOUR-ide found in certain toothpaste, and mouthwash. For your water consumption use filters in cooking/drinking water at very least. I use cast iron, I use non-flour-ide toothpaste.

https://amzn.to/3Lv0go1 and mouth wash (bc xylitol repairs teeth) https://amzn.to/3zJVG2n (there are many other fine brands as well).

This particular water filter/dispenser is proven to take many metals, harmful ch3micals and much flour-ide out: https://amzn.to/46eM4c6 & extra filters https://amzn.to/3zROilF

Tip #5:

Avoid Gly-pho-sate. Dr. Stephanie Seneff PhD Book: https://amzn.to/3WcoIPU

Avoid NOT ORGANIC processed foods and non organic grains. It is also being sprayed on many legumes, so best to get those organic as well. I buy this form https://amzn.to/3LzWLfY of Grass Fed Collagen for the Clean GLYCINE that it offers. I do so bc Dr Klinghardt has had success lowering gly-pho-sate levels by flooding the body with glycine.

Tip #6: Chlorella https://bit.ly/3LyIRKY

I get my 3rd party tested, indoor grown chlorella here, it's called "Clean Chlorella" I am affiliate and get tiny kickback when you purchase with this link above thank you!

Tip #7: I absolutely love my sauna, here is where I got mine. Right now they will offer the largest discount available now, if you use my discount code: "Dana" :) https://relaxsaunas.com/dana

If any of you are interested in getting your metals tested...there is only one method I believe is accurate and I found a team of people who can help my subscribers that are interested. For free information on this process: https://www.globalnutritionalhealing.com/dana-ashlie



