A Day of Confrontations in Qalandia

The occupation forces stormed Quddiya Camp, north of Jerusalem, firing stun grenades and tear gas at civilians. Confrontations erupted during their withdrawal.
Interview: Citizen Umm Ahmad Rumaya.
Reporting: Momen Somrain
Filmed: 04/12/2024
