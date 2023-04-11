The Rock Almighty Shaker of Heaven and Earth! The Lord Is Your Strength

Support the show & Get the tunes and swag you [email protected] Apple Music - https://apple.co/3R0qwH4

@ Amazon Music - https://amzn.to/3S6Kcub





Do you feel like you could use some tangible strength Warriors of Light?

We've all been there. Too much month at the end of the money. The spousal dispute that you fear could end in divorce. The child gone astray and on, and on.





Well, be of good cheer Warriors of Light. He is risen and the creator of the universe who knows all, is in all, and is creation. Our challenges are nothing for the father. Let's get after life and enjoy!





Video credits:

Inspiring Short: In the Strength of the Lord | David A. Bednar

https://www.youtube.com/@byuspeeches





It's All Right (To Rock N' Roll)

by Crystavox

Make your playlist rock!

@ Apple Music - https://apple.co/412d1MQ

@ Amazon - https://amzn.to/43g4qHQ





Your donations are always appreciated. A portion of your donations will also be given to Christ-centered ministries and organizations doing the Lord's work in these last days. May God richly bless you!

Donate here:

https://bit.ly/3RWo4mg





Thank you for supporting the show. We appreciate you giving us a like, subscribe, rumble, and follow.

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/ussportsnetwork

Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/ussportsradio

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/therealussportsnetwork/





The Coolest Sports, The Hottest Talk, Music, and Fun!

US Sports Radio.

http://www.USSportsRadio.net

https://bit.ly/USSportsRadioListen