THIS WILL BLOW YOU AWAY.





The Democrats have filed a lawsuit against the USDA for trying to find out how many illegal aliens are receiving welfare benefits.





D.O.G.E.:





“This literally blew us away. We went there to find fraud, and we found this by accident.





We were like, what is this? In 2021, you see 270,000 people — it goes all the way up to 2.1 million in 2024. These are illegal aliens who are getting Social Security numbers.





The defaults in the system — from Social Security to all of the benefit programs — have been set to max inclusion, MAX PAY for these people, and minimum collection.





We found 1.3 million of them already on Medicaid, as an example. In every benefit program we reviewed, we found individuals from this particular group — about 5.5 million people — receiving benefits.





So we took a sample and looked at voter registration records, and we found people from this population registered to vote.





Yes — who did vote. We found they actually did vote.





I just want you to know this: the truly disturbing thing to me — the darkest thing about all this — is that the voter fraud is terrible.”





In other words: you’ve been Deceived. Robbed. Extorted. Blackmailed — and Betrayed.