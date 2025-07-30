BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Why would extraterrestrials want to live on this planet?- Quartet 97
ArlingtonInstitute
ArlingtonInstitute
52 followers
15 views • 1 day ago

In this most recent Quartet episode, Futurist, John L. Petersen asks the panel, "Why Would Extraterrestrials Want to Live on the Planet?" Gregg Braden and Frank Jacob join John in a discussion about global shifts, including the Epstein case, gold’s reclassification, and new COVID concerns. They explore why extraterrestrials might live on Earth, citing ancient texts suggesting competing alien agendas. Gregg Braden sees evidence of planetary preparation for occupation, while Frank Jacob questions alien compatibility with Earth’s unique conditions. They debate humanity’s genetic origins and the transhumanism versus organic consciousness divide. Please Like, Share and Subscribe ❤️ Visit us at arlingtoninstitute.org for a full list of our programs and efforts.

Keywords
extraterrestrialstranshumanismepstein casecovidsumerian textssocietal shiftshuman transitiongold reclassificationearths frequencygenetic intervention
