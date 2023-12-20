ASMR 30 Minute Kitty Cat Purr

www.SHaDoWCa7.com

This is a reupload of SHaDoWCa7's original post on June 9, 2020 along with her original description:

"♥ This is 30 minutes of the calming, peaceful purr of my precious kitty cat, "Cryer." ♥ I hope this brings you relaxing serenity and rest in a time of unrest. ♥"

