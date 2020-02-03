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What Happened to the Democrat Party? - The Truth Podcast: Question Everything!
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28 views • February 03, 2020
Frustration with division and gridlock in Washington leads many Americans to impugn both political parties for the current broken and ineffective state of government. There is plenty of blame to go around, but below the surface there has been a quiet revolution going on in only one of the two parties -- the Democratic Party -- which is the main source of today’s irreconcilable division and moral confusion. On today's podcast, we ask the question, What Happened to the Democrat Party?
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