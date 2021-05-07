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Springtime in Wyoming
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40 views • May 07, 2021
This video is a collection of photographs that I have taken of flowers growing during the Spring season in Wyoming. These beautiful images remind us that no matter how long the winter weather lasts, eventually flowers do blossom wherever they have been planted on the high plains of the Rocky Mountain West. It reminds us of the unique places in America that we should cherish and protect.
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