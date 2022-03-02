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SHOW NO. 84 Tax Town Hall Show – Part 1 (Jan 26th, 2022)
The Agent For Truth
The Agent For Truth
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4 views • March 02, 2022
In this episode, Attorney Donald Kilmer [ https://dkgunlaw.com/ ] discusses recent developments in the fight for the right to keep and bear arms, including the recent Orwellian ordinance passed in San Jose, California requiring San Jose’s gun-owning residents to purchase specialized liability insurance and pay an annual “Gun Harm Reduction Fee” to a “Designated Nonprofit Organization.” I expect you will find the presentation and discussion stimulating.

Shared in the chat during the show:

Attorney Don Kilmer’s newly released co-authored law school textbook:
https://www.amazon.com/Firearms-Law-Second-Amendment-Regulation-dp-1543826814/dp/1543826814/ref=dp_ob_image_bk

San Jose gun ordinance information:
https://gunrightsfoundation.org/news/nfgr-sends-cease-and-desist-letter-to-san-jose-city-council-mayor-and-city-attorney/

https://sanjose.legistar.com/View.ashx?M=F&;ID=10408009&GUID=959CCD88-3C60-453C-820E-8212991AA097

https://www.cdpr.ca.gov/docs/pressrls/dprguide/preemption.pdf

https://www.gunlaws101.com/state/law/california/castle-doctrine

https://abc7news.com/san-jose-gun-law-control-laws-sam-liccardo/11508623/

Various expert co-hosts joined this Special Edition episode, among them regular co-hosts Alabama Attorney Larry Becraft and Former IRS Special Agent Joe Banister ( https://www.agentfortruth.com/ ) Paralegal and Researcher Shawn O'Connor ( http://shawnoconnor.org/ ) could not join us for this show. Some of the following experts periodically join the show: Ryan MacPherson, Ph.D. ( https://www.ryancmacpherson.com/ ), Attorney Colton Boyles ( https://cboyleslaw.com/index.html ), Attorney Donald W. "Mac" MacPherson, Attorney Nathan MacPherson, Attorney Scott MacPherson ( https://www.beatirs.com/ ), Attorney Donald Kilmer ( https://dkgunlaw.com/ ), Attorney John Green and former Attorney Charles Lincoln III.
Keywords
irsgun-rightsincome-taxformer-irs-agentfederal-reserve
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