TRANSHUMANIST REVOLUTION Loose Change's Jason Bermas and Matt Skow Detail New War Against Satan

Today on CrossTalk News, Edward Szall and "These Little Ones" filmmaker Matt Skow discuss how the chaos of the age is forming an end-times Christian coalition, one centered on King Jesus, and against the literal incarnation of evil. Loose Change's Jason Bermas joins Edward to discuss the transhumanist revolution, including how the tyranny that followed the false flags on 9/11, has now resulted in a draconian system of control for the elite that drink the blood of children.

