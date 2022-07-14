STRANGE IMAGES FROM NASA

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Jul 13, 2022
Did you know that NASA actually admits it's images of space are artist's renderings? What is the real truth? Follow Peggy as she asks revealing questions on this as well as the 7-11 "shootings" on 7/11. Who benefits from all this? Deep dive with Peggy for more revealing questions.