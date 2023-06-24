RT posted footage from the scene of the explosion near the headquarters of the Southern Military District in Rostov

The footage from military correspondent Roman Kosarev shows that immediately after the explosion, people ran away from the building of the headquarters of the Southern Military District. Earlier there was information that the "Wagner" mined the streets near the building.

RT correspondent Roman Kosarev reports an explosion near the Headquarters of the Southern Military District in Rostov-on-Don.



Update:﻿﻿

The explosion in Rostov turned out to be an explosive package to disperse the crowd at the headquarters of the Southern Military District, an Akhmat pickup truck was spotted on the outskirts of the city





It is reported that PMC "Wagner" forces demanded that civilians move 2 km away from the headquarters they had cordoned off.





P.S. There is no shooting,clashes and fighting in Rostov as of now.