RT posted footage from the scene of the explosion near the headquarters of the Southern Military District in Rostov
The footage from military correspondent Roman Kosarev shows that immediately after the explosion, people ran away from the building of the headquarters of the Southern Military District. Earlier there was information that the "Wagner" mined the streets near the building.
RT correspondent Roman Kosarev reports an explosion near the Headquarters of the Southern Military District in Rostov-on-Don.
- Update:
The explosion in Rostov turned out to be an explosive package to disperse the crowd at the headquarters of the Southern Military District, an Akhmat pickup truck was spotted on the outskirts of the city
It is reported that PMC "Wagner" forces demanded that civilians move 2 km away from the headquarters they had cordoned off.
P.S. There is no shooting,clashes and fighting in Rostov as of now.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.