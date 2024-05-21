Elijah Overthrows Jezebel Today!

Were Elijah alive today, the Zionists would call him 'antisemitic' for opposing the dictatorship ruling the nation that calls itself Israel.
The prophet destroyed the king, his queen Jezebel, and all the royal line. Hundreds of false priests died by his command, and two detachments of soldiers.
More in my book, 'Elijah', a reinvention of the great prophet's life in a 12-chapter epic poem, and much inspired by John Milton's 'Paradise Lost'.
More at https://Geni.us/Prophet
Abdiel LeRoy
