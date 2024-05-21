Create New Account
Elijah Overthrows Jezebel Today!
channel image
Poet Prophet
19 Subscribers
30 views
Published 16 hours ago

Were Elijah alive today, the Zionists would call him 'antisemitic' for opposing the dictatorship ruling the nation that calls itself Israel.

The prophet destroyed the king, his queen Jezebel, and all the royal line. Hundreds of false priests died by his command, and two detachments of soldiers.

More in my book, 'Elijah', a reinvention of the great prophet's life in a 12-chapter epic poem, and much inspired by John Milton's 'Paradise Lost'.

More at https://Geni.us/Prophet

Abdiel LeRoy

https://PoetProphet.com

Keywords
childrenprophecyisraelreligionpalestinefaithgovernmentantisemitismnetanyahutyrannyadrenochromedictatorshipprophetbaalchildsacrificeelijahjezebelahabmolechspiritualwarfarespiritcookingoldtestamentfalseprophecyspiritofjezebel

