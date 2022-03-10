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50 Facts That Show Just How Much The Average American Has Been Destroyed By This Economy
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238 views • March 10, 2022
MIRRORED from Epic Economist
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VEuSZvkR5Wc
Today’s economy is destroying the lives of millions of hard-working Americans. Tonight, countless men and women out there won’t be able to sleep as they get consumed with anxiety about their worsening financial problems.
There are lots of parents all across the country experiencing severe financial insecurity, and they’re trying to figure out a way to explain to their kids why they can’t put food on the table anymore, or why their homes are being taken away.
It’s getting increasingly harder to find a decent job in the U.S. Given the current rate of inflation, the vast majority of job openings do not offer wages that allow workers to make ends meet. Meanwhile, Americans are being crushed by higher grocery bills, rising energy prices, record-high prices for gasoline, and unaffordable housing.
Working conditions continue to worsen by the day. Our once beautiful and bright metropolitan cities have been so devastated by this economy that it seems as if almost everyone has had the hope sucked right out of them. Bankruptcies and business closures have changed the U.S. economic landscape forever. Homelessness keeps rising at an alarming pace and is disproportionally affecting young Americans, whose future has been removed from their hands.
Have you ever been in a position where you couldn't pay the mortgage or put food on the table for your family? It can be an absolutely devastating experience. While our population struggles with rampant inflation, shortages and worsening working conditions, our leaders and the corporate media continue to dismiss our suffering and try to convince the public that this is what an economic recovery looks like.
But the truth is that we’re in the middle of a long-term economic downturn as the wealthiest country in the entire world becomes a nation plagued by poverty and inequality. The average American family is facing more financial hardship right now than at any other time since the Great Depression. And considering the global outlook, we all must brace for a lot more turbulence in the months ahead.
Today, we gathered 50 facts that expose the harsh reality of everyday Americans. The economic statistics that we’re about to report are incredibly shocking, but unfortunately, they are very, very real. Without further ado, here are 50 Facts That Show Just How Much The Average American Has Been Destroyed By This Economy.
For more info, find us on: https://www.epiceconomist.com/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VEuSZvkR5Wc
Today’s economy is destroying the lives of millions of hard-working Americans. Tonight, countless men and women out there won’t be able to sleep as they get consumed with anxiety about their worsening financial problems.
There are lots of parents all across the country experiencing severe financial insecurity, and they’re trying to figure out a way to explain to their kids why they can’t put food on the table anymore, or why their homes are being taken away.
It’s getting increasingly harder to find a decent job in the U.S. Given the current rate of inflation, the vast majority of job openings do not offer wages that allow workers to make ends meet. Meanwhile, Americans are being crushed by higher grocery bills, rising energy prices, record-high prices for gasoline, and unaffordable housing.
Working conditions continue to worsen by the day. Our once beautiful and bright metropolitan cities have been so devastated by this economy that it seems as if almost everyone has had the hope sucked right out of them. Bankruptcies and business closures have changed the U.S. economic landscape forever. Homelessness keeps rising at an alarming pace and is disproportionally affecting young Americans, whose future has been removed from their hands.
Have you ever been in a position where you couldn't pay the mortgage or put food on the table for your family? It can be an absolutely devastating experience. While our population struggles with rampant inflation, shortages and worsening working conditions, our leaders and the corporate media continue to dismiss our suffering and try to convince the public that this is what an economic recovery looks like.
But the truth is that we’re in the middle of a long-term economic downturn as the wealthiest country in the entire world becomes a nation plagued by poverty and inequality. The average American family is facing more financial hardship right now than at any other time since the Great Depression. And considering the global outlook, we all must brace for a lot more turbulence in the months ahead.
Today, we gathered 50 facts that expose the harsh reality of everyday Americans. The economic statistics that we’re about to report are incredibly shocking, but unfortunately, they are very, very real. Without further ado, here are 50 Facts That Show Just How Much The Average American Has Been Destroyed By This Economy.
For more info, find us on: https://www.epiceconomist.com/
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