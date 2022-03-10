BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

50 Facts That Show Just How Much The Average American Has Been Destroyed By This Economy
Vigilent Citizen
Vigilent Citizen
3335 followers
Follow
2
Share
Report
238 views • March 10, 2022
MIRRORED from Epic Economist
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VEuSZvkR5Wc

Today’s economy is destroying the lives of millions of hard-working Americans. Tonight, countless men and women out there won’t be able to sleep as they get consumed with anxiety about their worsening financial problems.
There are lots of parents all across the country experiencing severe financial insecurity, and they’re trying to figure out a way to explain to their kids why they can’t put food on the table anymore, or why their homes are being taken away.
It’s getting increasingly harder to find a decent job in the U.S. Given the current rate of inflation, the vast majority of job openings do not offer wages that allow workers to make ends meet. Meanwhile, Americans are being crushed by higher grocery bills, rising energy prices, record-high prices for gasoline, and unaffordable housing.
Working conditions continue to worsen by the day. Our once beautiful and bright metropolitan cities have been so devastated by this economy that it seems as if almost everyone has had the hope sucked right out of them. Bankruptcies and business closures have changed the U.S. economic landscape forever. Homelessness keeps rising at an alarming pace and is disproportionally affecting young Americans, whose future has been removed from their hands.
Have you ever been in a position where you couldn't pay the mortgage or put food on the table for your family? It can be an absolutely devastating experience. While our population struggles with rampant inflation, shortages and worsening working conditions, our leaders and the corporate media continue to dismiss our suffering and try to convince the public that this is what an economic recovery looks like.
But the truth is that we’re in the middle of a long-term economic downturn as the wealthiest country in the entire world becomes a nation plagued by poverty and inequality. The average American family is facing more financial hardship right now than at any other time since the Great Depression. And considering the global outlook, we all must brace for a lot more turbulence in the months ahead.
Today, we gathered 50 facts that expose the harsh reality of everyday Americans. The economic statistics that we’re about to report are incredibly shocking, but unfortunately, they are very, very real. Without further ado, here are 50 Facts That Show Just How Much The Average American Has Been Destroyed By This Economy.
For more info, find us on: https://www.epiceconomist.com/
Keywords
healthfreedomvaccinesbig pharmasciencecdceconomypatriotwhopandemiclabvirussecret societybill gatesmedical tyrannydepopulation agendagovernment corruptionbiowarfarecoronamedia liestruth exposedcovid 19
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Industry lobbying gutted California&#8217;s PFAS pesticide ban, lawmaker says bill now only &#8216;a shell&#8217;

Industry lobbying gutted California’s PFAS pesticide ban, lawmaker says bill now only ‘a shell’

Willow Tohi
Accenture Agrees to $25 Million Settlement with DOJ Over Diversity Discrimination Claims

Accenture Agrees to $25 Million Settlement with DOJ Over Diversity Discrimination Claims

Douglas Harrington
Malaysia Detains Three Israel-Bound Containers at Port, Bloomberg Reports

Malaysia Detains Three Israel-Bound Containers at Port, Bloomberg Reports

Garrison Vance
Trump to Meet Gulf Leaders as U.S. Assesses Yemen and Regional Security

Trump to Meet Gulf Leaders as U.S. Assesses Yemen and Regional Security

Belle Carter
Witch Hunt Against Dissent: How the UK Criminalized Support for Gaza Activism

Witch Hunt Against Dissent: How the UK Criminalized Support for Gaza Activism

Chase Codewell
CLARITY Act Stalls in Senate as Crypto-Related Stocks Decline

CLARITY Act Stalls in Senate as Crypto-Related Stocks Decline

Sterling Ashworth
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy