Miles Guo: The CCP uses the law to manipulate and change the rules of the game around the world

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
2/10/2022 Miles Guo’s GETTR: The CCP uses the law to manipulate and change the rules of the game around the world. During the Winter Olympics, the CCP quarantined athletes in the name of doing COVID testing so they could not compete, and the CCP had used the same rogue tactics to fabricate charges against me