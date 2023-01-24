Create New Account
Ukraine War Update | Andrei Martyanov & Larry Johnson (TPC #1,067)
Tommy's Podcast
Published 21 hours ago |

Larry website: https://sonar21.com


Andrei book: https://www.amazon.com/Losing-Military-Supremacy-American-Strategic-ebook/dp/B07DVSM76H?ref_=ast_sto_dp


TPC #1,067 is with Andrei Martyanov and Larry Johnson. ANDREI MARTYANOV is an expert on Russian military and naval issues. He was born in Baku, USSR, graduated from the Kirov Naval Red Banner Academy and served as an officer on the ships and staff position of Soviet Coast Guard through 1990.  Larry C. Johnson LarryCJohnson.JPG Johnson testifying in Congress on July 22, 2005 Nationality American Occupation Business consultant Known for commentator on national security topics; former intelligence officer of the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency Title CEO and co-founder of BERG Associates, LLC Larry C. Johnson is a blogger and former analyst at the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency.


