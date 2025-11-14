© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Another Major Solar Flare (X4.0) + CME
AR 4274 still has some gas left in the tank. An X4.0 solar flare was detected at 08:30 UTC (Nov 14). A type II radio emission with an estimated velocity of 1525 km/s was recorded leading up to this flare. A longer duration mid level M-Flare was in progress around 4274 at the time which then led to the more rapid X4 event. A westerly directed CME appears to be emerging now, although further dimming is evident following the X4 peak. Despite the region is no longer directly facing Earth, it is possible that if a CME is produced, it could still be partially Earth directed. More updates to follow.