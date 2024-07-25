⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(25 July 2024)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️Units of the Sever Group of Forces inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of the AFU 42nd Mechanised Brigade, 82nd Air Assault Brigade, and 36th Marine Brigade near Volchansk, Glubokoye, Liptsy, Staritsa, and Shestakovo (Kharkov region). Six counter-attacks launched by formations of the AFU 92nd Air Assault Brigade were repelled.

AFU losses up to 235 UKR troops, 4 motor vehicles, 1 152-mm D-20 howitzer, 1 122-mm D-30 howitzer, 1 U.S.-made 105-mm M101 howi, and one Khortitsa-M electronic reconnaissance syst.

▫️Units of the Zapad Group of Forces improved the tactical situation along the front line and inflicted losses on formations of the AFU 144th Mechanised Brigade, 110th, 112th territorial defence brigs, and 1st National Guard Special Operations Brigade near Petropavlovka, Stepovaya Novosyolovka, Peschanoye (Kharkov reg), and Makeyevka (Lugansk People's Republic).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 460 Ukrainian troops, five motor vehicles, one 155-mm Bogdana self-propelled artillery system, one 152-mm Msta-B howitzer, one 152-mm D-20 howitzer, and one Anklav-N electronic warfare station.

In addition, 2 AFU ammo depots were destroyed.

▫️Units of the Yug GOFs took more advantageous lines and positions. Losses were inflicted on manpower and hardware of the AFU 24th, 54th mech'd brigs, 80th Air Assault Brig, 5th Assault Brig, 72nd Motorised Infantry Brig near Chasov Yar, Krasnoye, Konstantinovka, Krasnogorovka, and Verkhnekamenskoye (DPR).

AFU losses up to 680 UKR troops, 1 tank, 2 infantry fighting vehicles, 2 armoured fighting vehicles, 4 pickup trucks, 1 UK-made 155-mm FH-70 towed howitzer, two U.S.-made 155-mm M198 howis, 1 Polish-made 155-mm Krab SP'd artill syst, 1 U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howi, 1 152-mm D-20 howi, 3 122-mm D-30 howitzers, & 1 U.S.-made 105-mm M119 howi.

▫️Units of the Tsentr GOFs improved the tactical situation and inflicted losses on formations of the AFU 28th, 31st, 32nd, 41st, 47th, and 151st mechanised brigs, 68th Infantry Brig, 25th Airborne Brig, and 111th Territorial Defence Brig near Timofeyevka, Vozdvizhenka, Aleksandro-Shultino, Ivanovka, Toretsk, Novosyolovka Pervaya, Mikhailovka, and Kalinovo (DPR). Seven counter-attacks launched by the AFU assault detachments were repelled.

AFU losses up to 410 UKR troops, 2 tanks, including 1 U.S.-made Abrams tank, 2 pickup trucks, 1 152-mm Msta-B howitzer, & 1 100-mm MT-12 Rapira tank.

▫️Units of the Vostok GOFs improved the tactical situation along the front line and inflicted losses on manpower & hardware of the AFU 72nd Mech'd Brig, 58th Motorised Infantry Brig, and 123rd Territorial Defence Brig near Vodyanoye, Prechistovka, Neskuchnoye, & Razdolnoye (DPR).

AFU losses more than 125 UKR troops, 1 tank, 2 motor vehicles, 1 152-mm Akatsiya SP'd artill syst, one 152-mm D-20 howi, two Anklav-N electronic warfare stations, & 1 field ammo depot.

▫️Units of the Dnepr GOFs inflicted losses on manpower and hardware clusters of the AFU 128th Mtn Assault Brig, 38th Marine Brig, and 15th Natl Guard Brig near Lugovoye, Malaya Tokmachka (Zaporozhye region), Tyaginka, Pridneprovskoye, and Antonovka (Kherson region).

AFU losses up to 115 UKR troops, two armoured fighting vehicles, 17 motor vehicles, one U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howitzer, one 152-mm D-20 howitzer, one 152-mm Akatsiya self-propelled artillery system, one 152-mm Msta-B howitzer, and two Anklav-N electronic warfare stations.

▫️Operational-Tactical Aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles, and Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces wiped out one AFU POL depot, up to five U.S.-made Bradley infantry fighting vehicles in an area with foreign-made military hardware, as well as one base of uncrewed surface vehicles.

In addition, strikes were delivered at the repair and recovery workshops of the armoured vehicle plant and the mechanical plant, as well as the AFU manpower and hardware clusters were engaged in 104 areas.



▫️Air defence units shot down three HIMARS MLRS projectiles and 52 unmanned aerial vehicles, 26 of which were destroyed outside the special military operation zone.



📊In total, 630 airplanes and 278 helicopters, 28,382 unmanned aerial vehicles, 556 air defence missile systems, 16,660 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,383 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 12,363 field artillery guns and mortars, as well as 24,046 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.