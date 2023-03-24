REVIVAL HAS GONE GLOBAL - Deliverance around the world

2022 the year Revival spread across the world. 89 Revival Is Now Events. 56 Cities. 10 Nations. Twelve International Trips. Kathryn Krick demonstrates the power of God revealing in her audience what happens. Popularity 78,127 views on March 8, 2023. She exorcises spirit entities. This video shows in what city she is preaching and dealing with individuals who came from all over to experience the healings. It begins with Nebraska, North Platte. Tanzania Dares Salaam is next. You'll see people screaming, children throwing up and a heavenly smile after the Holy Spirit takes over. They are being told that Jesus set them free. Little kids are confessing that they don't feel sad anymore. Mirrored





