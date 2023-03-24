Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
REVIVAL HAS GONE GLOBAL - Deliverance around the world
12 views
channel image
gocephas
Published Yesterday |
Donate

2022 the year Revival spread across the world. 89 Revival Is Now Events.  56 Cities. 10 Nations. Twelve International Trips. Kathryn Krick demonstrates the power of God revealing in her audience what happens. Popularity 78,127 views on March 8, 2023. She exorcises spirit entities. This video shows  in what city she is preaching and dealing with individuals who came from all over to experience the healings. It begins with Nebraska, North Platte. Tanzania Dares Salaam is next. You'll see people screaming, children throwing up and a heavenly smile after the Holy Spirit takes over.  They are being told that Jesus set them free. Little kids are confessing that they don't feel sad anymore. Mirrored    



Keywords
gospelexorcismrevival now

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket