Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on September 28

▪️Russian troops continue to carry out strikes on Ukrainian military facilities.
A munition depot of the enemy's army was destroyed near Bohdanivka, Kirovohrad region.
▪️A Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group attempted to infiltrate the Starosel'e area in the Belgorod region.
As a result of the battle, the attack was repulsed: the enemy suffered losses and was forced to retreat.
▪️In the Serebryansʹkyy forestry, west of Kreminna, Russian units continue to put pressure on AFU positions.
As a result of successful actions, several enemy strongholds were captured.
▪️There, an agreement was also reached on a temporary cessation of hostilities in order to evacuate the dead from the "gray zone".
Despite this, the AFU violated the truce by opening fire on the Russian evacuation teams.
▪️In the Vremivka sector, fighting resumed in the settlements west of Staromaiors'ke and east of Urozhaine.
Two AFU attacks were repulsed near Pryyutne: the enemy suffered casualties and retreated.
▪️In the Orikhiv sector, intensive fighting continues at the Robotyne-Verbove line.
The enemy launched an attack on Russian positions near Novoprokopivka, but retreated after losing several armored vehicles.
▪️In the Kherson direction, the AFU are concentrating their forces and trying to gain a foothold on islands in the Dnieper delta.
Russian units foiled another attempt to land a paratrooper on Oleshky Island.
Source @rybar
