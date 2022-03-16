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Pope will consecrate Russia to the Virgin Mary March 25th thus fulfilling Fatima prophecy 1917
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250 views • March 16, 2022
Click this link for full 1952 Warner Bros. Movie that tells the history in a loving touching story https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qq1y_Jw_mPs&;t=1090s This is BIG prophecy news. This important event should stun real Bible believers and genuine Christians. Hallelujah! Ave Maria! Hail Mary!.
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