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Is Time Travel Possible?
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184 views • June 15, 2021
Part one of a series on alleged time traveler John Titor, part one will discus who he was and his claims on time travel and the current scientific functions that would allow for multi dimensional travel in the future, as well as the multi dimensional computations taking place right now.
The Simply Stated series is purposely simplistic in an attempt to make complex concepts easier to understand, and to give clear insight and understanding about the God who's obscured by religion.
The Simply Stated series is purposely simplistic in an attempt to make complex concepts easier to understand, and to give clear insight and understanding about the God who's obscured by religion.
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