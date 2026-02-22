THE END OF THE VAMPIRES' GRIFT: Why the Radical Left is PANICKING Over the "Wealth Flight"

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The vampires are STARVING and it's BEAUTIFUL! Chicago Bears are straight-up moonwalking OUT of Brandon Johnson's crime-pothole-progressive disaster zone — new domed stadium in INDIANA incoming because they've had ENOUGH of being taxed like piñatas for illegal hotels & union payoffs! Mayor's crying "Bears belong in Chicago!" Nah, they belong where taxpayers aren't bled dry! → Same script in California: Billionaires (Spielberg included) bolting before the wealth-tax Commie jaws clamp down — over $1 TRILLION sprinting for the exits! NYC next: Mayor threatens savage property tax hikes on EVERYONE unless they soak millionaires first. When you punish success + fund catch-and-release crime, the hosts LEAVE and parasites STARVE! Far-left cities = black holes of graft. People vote with their feet (or jets). Federalism FTW — let the blue meltdowns rot in their own sauce! Bear down? Nope… BEAR GONE! Vampires? Dying in the sunlight. Who's escaping next? Sound off below — smash like, subscribe & bell for more savage red-pill truth bombs on the great blue-state collapse! #BearsToIndiana #BillionaireExodus #WokeCollapse #ChicagoFail #VampireMayors
