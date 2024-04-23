Create New Account
What Edward Snowden Just Said About The NSA Is TERRIFYING And Should Worry All Of Us - Russell Brand - Section 702 FISA Passed in Senate and Biden Signed
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Since this video posted on the 21st, Section 702 passed the Senate. This video is from 'Russell Brand', on YouTube. I added a good link about 702 below. Cynthia

The NSA is ’just days from taking over the internet’ warns Edward Snowden, referring to FISA Section 702.

More about 702 here:

U.S. Senate and Biden Administration Shamefully Renew and Expand FISA Section 702, Ushering in a Two Year Expansion of Unconstitutional Mass Surveillance

https://www.eff.org/deeplinks/2024/04/us-senate-and-biden-administration-shamefully-renew-and-expand-fisa-section-702-0

