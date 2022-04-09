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U.S. Military Deaths Up 1100% And Exponentially Rising! [30.03.2022]
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56 views • April 09, 2022
Greg Reese: Lawyer from the US Navy Seals Vs Joe Biden trial speaks out!
679,726 views · Mar 30, 2022
Greg Reese
https://banned.video/watch?id=624470c28d23ca39cd2f866e
https://battleplan.news/watch?id=624470c28d23ca39cd2f866e
https://banned.video/channel/greg-reese
679,726 views · Mar 30, 2022
Greg Reese
https://banned.video/watch?id=624470c28d23ca39cd2f866e
https://battleplan.news/watch?id=624470c28d23ca39cd2f866e
https://banned.video/channel/greg-reese
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