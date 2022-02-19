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Can You Work A Paid Job and Still Serve Jesus?
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43 views • February 19, 2022
Is it possible to serve God and money at the same time. Jesus says that it is not. Paul tried it for a little while in Corinth, when he was making tents, but he realized that it was a big mistake and he regretted doing that. Lets learn from his mistake, so that we can not fall into the same pitfalls as Paul.
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