Bonds of Her Majesty's Stellar Service: 777 is Activated

Jun 24, 2019

MATURE THEMES WARNING RELATING TO EARTH CHANGES AND THE NATURE OF REALITY





Further Revelation of bible encoded mysteries and decoded discoveries... "The truth is like a lion. You don't have to defend it. Let it loose and it will defend itself." -St. Augustine

CORRECTIONS: Lucy is depicting the archetype of aLCYone, Richard is Jupiter electromagnetically binding to the star. The 'solar light bearer' is Alcyone, NOT Sirius. She holds the flame of the new sun ignited as depicted on the Statue of Liberty.. 777 codes relate to the converging trinity bodies of Alcyone, Saturn and Jupiter. Juggernaut (Saturn) 'defused' after a battle with Colossus (Jupiter) in this cosmic scene. Violent scenes warning with all links shared in the interests of education. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=desTL... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ctyDL... Scene from film 'Cobra': Stallone as Jupiter vs Saturn bodies https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KiVan... Copyright Disclaimer: Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing...Thank you and credit to all those individuals who have indirectly assisted in this work. It is most appreciated.

