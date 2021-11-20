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FDA TO DISCLOSE PFIZER VACCINE DATA...IN 2076?
ICAN Attorney, Aaron Siri, Esq. breaks down three big ICAN Legal Updates. In response to a recent ICAN petition CDC revealed it didn’t have records of a single documented case of a person with natural immunity to Covid, transmitting the virus to another. Then, The Biden Vaccine Mandate is Stayed. Finally, the FDA requested a federal judge give it until the year 2076 to disclose all of Pfizer’s Covid Vaccine Data. That’s 55 years! Support ICAN’s legal work at icandecide.org
#Covid2076
POSTED: November 19, 2021