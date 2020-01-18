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Top Lit Up Draft Stove for biochar
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55 views • January 18, 2020
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https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dM47gtKpGYY
TLUD stove for biochar
brianzaro Dec 5, 2014
A short tutorial on how to build a small TLUD stove with the intention of making biochar.
TLUD Top Lit Up Draft Stove
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dM47gtKpGYY
TLUD stove for biochar
brianzaro Dec 5, 2014
A short tutorial on how to build a small TLUD stove with the intention of making biochar.
TLUD Top Lit Up Draft Stove
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
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