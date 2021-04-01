Cannabis Infused Beverage Industry Report

Since 2015 we've been hearing something along the lines of "beverages are about to take off." Yet over the last five years the beverage market share has maintained about 1% of total recreational cannabis sales, growing at roughly the same pace as the total market.There have been different trends increasing in the US and Canada that indicate future growth. In Canada, for example, infused beverages rose quickly in the first half of 2020 and stabilized at 4.5%. In the US, however, basket penetration had a more gradual increase over time to 2.8% in February 2021.This means beverages are making their way into more and more baskets as time goes on. Beverage sales trends also differ from state to state in the US. In Washington, for example, 100mg beverages dominate the market while in California, sales with 12mg or less make up more than a third of the beverage market.Headset's report provides an understanding of where cannabis infused beverages have been, where the category stands today, and where it might be going.Show Notes:Cannabis Beverages: Analyzing category & brand performanceHost:Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your cannabis business podcast.Episode 687 of The Talking Hedge:Your Cannabis Business Podcast.​Covering cannabis products, reviews, business news, interviews, investments, events, and more.Music Info:Song: Beat | Keep On | 2020Artist: Milochromatic BeatsSong: Dark Trap Beats Hard Rap Instrumental | Gang | 2018Artist: LuxrayBeatsKeywords:Hemp News, Weed News, Cannabis News, Marijuana News, Cannabis Business, Marijuana Business, Cannabis Industry News, Marijuana Industry News, Weed News 420, Talking Hedge Podcast, Cannabis Podcast, Marijuana Podcast, Business Podcast, CBD podcast, THC podcast, Cannabis Pitch Deck, Marijuana Pitch Deck, Marijuana Investment Deck, Cannabis Investment Deck, Cannabis Compliance, Cannabis Data, Cannabis Banking, Cannabis Investment, Pot Stocks, Cannabis Stocks, Weed Stocks, Marijuana Stocks, Cannabis Data, Marijuana Data, Cannabis Analytics, Marijuana Analytics, Cannabis Sales Data, Marijuana Sales DataJosh is not an investment adviser. The Talking Hedge is long gold and silver. Listeners should always speak to their personal financial advisers.